Sudan + 4 more
Health Cluster 2020 Annual Report
Attachments
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Five strategic priorities provide the structure to examine the accomplishments and areas of growth, guiding the work of the Health Cluster:
1. COORDINATION
Strengthen coordination for local, national, regional and global actors to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from public health and humanitarian emergencies
2. MULTISECTORAL
Strengthen inter-cluster and multi-sector collaboration to achieve better health outcomes
3. INFORMATION MANAGEMENT
Strengthen our collective and respective health information management and use
4. QUALITY
Improve the quality of Health Cluster action
5. ADVOCACY
Strengthen Health Cluster advocacy at local, country, regional and global levels