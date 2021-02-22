Health Cluster 2020 Annual Report

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Five strategic priorities provide the structure to examine the accomplishments and areas of growth, guiding the work of the Health Cluster:

1. COORDINATION

Strengthen coordination for local, national, regional and global actors to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from public health and humanitarian emergencies

2. MULTISECTORAL

Strengthen inter-cluster and multi-sector collaboration to achieve better health outcomes

3. INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Strengthen our collective and respective health information management and use

4. QUALITY

Improve the quality of Health Cluster action

5. ADVOCACY

Strengthen Health Cluster advocacy at local, country, regional and global levels