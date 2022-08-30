Hamdan bin Zayed directs boosting relief operations in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2022 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), directed the reinforcement of relief operations for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan, and to provide any type of aid that would contribute to alleviating their suffering.

Sheikh Hamdan said these reinforcements are an implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the affected and displaced in Sudan to improve their living conditions, as well as an extension of the UAE's humanitarian and development efforts.

This came during a phone call between Sheikh Hamdan and the ERC delegation, which is currently in Sudan to implement humanitarian programmes and relief operations.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation to Sudan, reassured Sheikh Hamdan about the humanitarian situation in Sudan, and briefed him on the details of the relief operations being carried out to provide the necessary support to those affected and mitigate the fallout of the disaster.

In turn, Sheikh Hamdan thanked the delegation for its diligent efforts, affirming that the UAE will spare no effort to enhance its response to meet the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people.

WAM/Khoder Nashar/Amjad Saleh