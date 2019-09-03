Guidelines for the Rapid Response Fund 2019

1. Background

Through the support ofUSAID/OFDA, IOM has established the Rapid Response Fund in Sudan (RRF Sudan) in order to enable a rapid humanitarian response to natural and man‐made disasters in Sudan. The RRF Sudan provides a streamlined and flexible grant application and disbursement process that allows for the implementation of life‐saving humanitarian responses in locations experiencing sudden emergencies in Sudan. While maintaining a high degree of flexibility in order to adapt responses to volatile situations, IOM, in collaboration with OFDA, will support activities that maintain a strict focus on emergency relief activities consisting of:

Shelter and Settlement (including Shelter-related NFIs)

Water, Sanitation andHygiene (WASH)

Health

Protection

Humanitarian Coordination and Information Management

Within the framework of this project, IOM, in collaboration with OFDA, will be responsible for the administration and management of grants to be assigned to international and national humanitarian organizationsin orderto provide a rapid response to humanitarian emergencies.