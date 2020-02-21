Govt, SRF groups sign eastern Sudan agreement

February 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The transitional government and eastern Sudan groups on Friday signed an agreement to address the development issues in the region and ensure their political participation in the federal government.

The deal was reached within the framework of the Juba hosted negotiations between the government and the armed and political groups members of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

"The agreement created an administrative status for the eastern Sudan states and provided it with real powers to provide its people with the basic and necessary services," said Osama Said in statements to the media after the signing of the agreement.

On the economic level, the del provides to establish a fund for the east Sudan reconstruction with local funding along with the establishment of a private bank to attract support and financing by local and international donors.

The government negotiating team spokesman Mohamed al-Hassan al-Taishi said that this agreement is a serious and sincere attempt to address the root causes of the east Sudan problem.

Referring to the opposition of some tribes in eastern Sudan to the process, al-Taishi said this agreement belongs to all the people of eastern Sudan. He added that there will be a conference to discuss and endorse it before to form the implementation mechanisms which will involve all the groups in the region.

According to the text of the signed deal 30% of the power at the legislative and executive institutions the states in the region. At the federal level, their share will be determined within the SRF.

Al-Taishi called on the armed groups that have not yet signed a peace agreement with the transitional authority to put make the needed concessions for the sake of comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Osama Said, on the same vein, called on the armed groups in Darfur and Two Areas to finalize the talks and sign peace deals with the government.

Darfur groups who are part of the SRF umbrella are still discussing power-sharing chapter.

For the process on the Blue Nil and South Kordofan, the government signed a framework agreement with the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar, the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu did not begin the political talks as the government refuses their demand to include the secular state and self-determination in the process.

