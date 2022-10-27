Government of Sudan Federal Ministry of Health: Operation Guide for Inpatient Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition at Health Facilities

Every year severe acute malnutrition is the direct cause of an estimated 540 000 child deaths and an important underlying contributor to many other child deaths, especially those due to pneumonia and diarrhoea. The prevalence of – and case fatality rate for – malnutrition are particularly high in infants.Sudan house-hold Survey (SHHS 2014) estimated that the prevalence of global acute malnutrition 16.3%, while SAM 5.3%.

Although the median under-five case-fatality rate for severe acute malnutrition typically ranges from 30% to 50%, it can be reduced substantially when physiological and metabolic changes are taken into account. Management of severe acute malnutrition according to WHO guidelines can reduce the casefatality rate by about 55% in hospital settings

The WHO manual Management of Severe Malnutrition: a manual for physicians and other senior health workers and guidelines have been developed to improve inpatient treatment of severe malnutrition. Special guidelines are needed because of the profound physiological and metabolic changes that take place when children become malnourished. These changes affect every cell, organ and system. Malnourished children do not respond to medical treatment in the same way as if they were well nourished. Malnourished children are much more likely to die, with or without complications, than wellnourished children. With appropriate case management in hospital and follow-up care, the lives of many children can be saved.

The following guidelines set out simple, specific instructions for the treatment of severely malnourished children for health workers at lower levels. The aim is to provide simple and practical instructions to help health workers to manage children with SAM. Lack of proper care in the inpatient care of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, leads to diarrhea, loss of appetite, slow recovery and high mortality. These problems can be overcome if certain basic principles are followed. Severe malnutrition is defined in these guidelines as the presence of severe wasting (MUAC <115mm, or <weight-for-height <-3SD) and/or Odema.

The guidelines are divided into three phases:

A. Stabilization phase

B. Transitional phase

C. Prepare for Rehabilitation