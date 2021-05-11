Government of Japan and IOM Launch New Project to Support Community Stabilization in Conflict Affected Areas in Sudan

Khartoum-The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has received over USD 1.6 million from the Government of Japan to support conflict-affected communities in Sudan.

The new project will benefit some 30,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement, and who lack adequate access to livelihood opportunities, water and health services in West Darfur, North Darfur and South Kordofan.

Over the last five years, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan has significantly increased from 5.8 million people in 2016 to 13.4 million in 2021, according to the Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2021. Such increase exacerbated by the economic crisis, the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, recurrent shocks, such as flooding and disease outbreaks, and localized conflict.

“The generous contribution from the people and Government of Japan will enable IOM to provide vital humanitarian assistance to reach the most vulnerable while at the same time, enhancing community resilience and stabilization to build on longer-term durable solutions for mobile populations in Sudan,” said IOM Sudan Chief of Mission, Catherine Northing. “We are pleased to continue this important partnership, in coordination with the Government of Sudan and humanitarian and development partners.”

H.E. Mr. Takashi Hattori, Ambassador of Japan to Sudan stated, “The provision of urgent support to the areas where they host a number of IDPs and returnees is crucial, as it is directly linked to the mitigation of the risks of further conflict and deterioration of the living conditions of those vulnerable people. I am pleased to announce our continued contribution to IOM for its valuable effort in tackling the issues of displacement.”

He added, “the lack of basic infrastructure and services creates tough living environment not only for IDPs and returnees but also for the hosting communities, especially in the period of health crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19. The scarcity of resources could heighten the tension between these population and trigger clashes. As this project aims to assist IDPs, returnees and host communities comprehensively for their stable reintegration and rehabilitation, it matches with the tenet of the “New Approach for the Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA)” launched in TICAD7, which addresses the root causes of conflict with regard to African ownership.

New conflicts are emerging in an environment where resources and opportunities are already scarce. Inter-communal conflict is a recurring pattern which continues to displace people and claim lives. According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), an estimated 151,437 individuals have been displaced in Ag Geneina, West Darfur since the beginning of the year due to inter-communal fighting.

This project will improve access to essential basic services and address recovery needs of vulnerable IDPs and returnees while building stability and resilience of affected communities.

IOM will deliver multi-sectoral interventions through increasing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), provision of primary health care services, and improved livelihoods opportunities, with particular attention to women and youth.

The project will also use DTM, IOM’s global tool used for monitoring and tracking displacement- to capture, process, and disseminate reliable information and essential data on the needs of displaced populations to humanitarian partners for planning and implementing necessary assistance to the most vulnerable.

The Japan-funded project comes as part of IOM’s wider Humanitarian Response and Transition programme for Sudan which delivers humanitarian assistance to those most in need while simultaneously working to prevent and mitigate conflicts and crises by investing in locally-relevant, locally-driven and locally-owned solutions that address root causes and build resilience.

For more information, please contact, Lisa George, Communications and Media Officer IOM Sudan. Email: lgeorge@iom.int or IOMSudanmedia@iom.int