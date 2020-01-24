Government Affirms Readiness to open all Humanitarian Passages

Khartoum, Jan. 23 (SUNA) The Sudanese government has affirmed its readiness to open the humanitarian passages, secure the access of the humanitarian aid to the targeted areas.

The head of the Humanitarian passages Opening Committee, Brig. Gen. Musa Omer Ahmed, noted in a statement to (SUNA) that the joint committee between the government of Sudan and the Revolutionary Fornt, in the presence of the humanitarian aid commissionor , and the representative of the Revolutionary Front, Mahjoub al- Jozouli Izul- Arab, got acquinted with the arrangements and readiness for the opening of the humanitarian tracks in the affected areas which the humanitarian aid have have not reached before.

Mussa stressed readiness to provide guarantees, secure the humanitarian aid and to enable it to reach all areas of Sudan.