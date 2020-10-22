Global Refugee Forum pledges and contributions - Sudan

From the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) held in December 2019, a total of 31 pledges mentioning Sudan were identified (see tracking database https://globalcompactrefugees.org/channel/pledges-contributions).

The Government of Sudan made 12 pledges distributed across the six thematic focus areas as follows: Responsibility sharing arrangements (1); Education (2); Jobs and Livelihoods (1); Energy and Infrastructure (1); Solutions (4) and Protection Capacity (3). All pledges were in form of Policy contributions.

There were 19 pledges made by international organizations, NGOs and the Private Sector that are either global, regional or multi-country in nature and target several countries in the East, Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region, including Sudan. These pledges were made towards Responsibility sharing arrangements (3); Education (3); Jobs and Livelihoods (9); Energy and Infrastructure (1) and Protection Capacity (3). All pledges were in form of Policy, Financial, Material and/or technical support contributions.

The various pledges made at the GRF are at different stages of implementation. There is a need for ongoing efforts to follow-up and “match” pledges.