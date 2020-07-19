Global Fund & UNDP increase Sudan’s COVID-19 test supply

7,200 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were delivered in mid-June to Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health by the United Nations Development Programme and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The delivery – the first of a 16,200-unit order – increases Sudan’s existing stock and provides vital testing capacity to address growing COVID-19 cases.

The diagnostic tests are part of US$ 1.6million of COVID-19 health support for Sudan, reallocated from existing Global Fund projects, which are coordinated and managed by UNDP and the Federal Ministry of Health. Additional tests, personal protective equipment (PPE), and isolation centre intensive care equipment are also arriving soon.

UNDP Sudan’s Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran said: “COVID-19 impacts all of us in some way. Part of Global Fund and UNDP support, these tests will help Sudan address the COVID-19 threat, increase test capacity, protect health and ensure a faster road to recovery.”

The Global Fund supports HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria prevention and treatment in Sudan, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and UNDP. UNDP manages Global Fund HIV and TB grants in Sudan, providing procurement, supply chain, logistics and finance support.

In Sudan, the 15-year Global Fund, UNDP and Ministry of Health partnership has saved thousands of lives and contributes to people live fuller, more productive lives, supporting their families and communities. In 2019, 10,449 people received antiretroviral therapy for HIV and 21,000 people with TB received treatment.

