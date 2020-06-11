OMDURMAN, Sudan -- If Hamid Mubashar had his way, the Omdurman Maternity Hospital's operating theatre would look a lot different during COVID-19 in Sudan. The beige walls are cracking. The heat is stifling. The roof was caving in. Mubashar is head of the Omdurman Maternity Hospital and entered the theatre to fund a group of engineers planning renovations. It's unclear when -- or if -- the changes will happen. COVID-19 has slashed Sudanese incomes and many people cannot pay for healthcare. It means the hospital has placed many projects -- like renovating the operating theatre -- on hold. “We are at war with corona,” Mubashar said simply.

If corona has forced Sudan into a wartime response, then the Omdurman Maternity Hospital is the frontline. Mubashar is the field marshal. The hospital is the largest maternity facility in Central and East Africa, Mubashar says. During the COVID-19 pandemic the Omdurman Maternity Hospital has been one the few facilities that remain open in the Khartoum area for childbirths.

There are officially TK COVID-19 cases in Sudan as of June TK, but doctors estimate that the number of infected cases is many times higher. The doctors say that the discrepancy is caused in part by social stigma against catching the disease, a lack of testing capacity and social norms.

Mubashar tour is a trip through a hospital pushed beyond its medical limits. The operating theatre to train doctors is nothing more than a ramshackle room with a smattering of brown chairs. A group of women in orange and green shawls sit silently on metal benches as they wait to join the COVID-19 isolation ward. There are only two rooms in the isolation center and they are both empty — a hospital staffer in full protective equipment is sanitizing the room so the next round of patients can use it.

The hospital has taken some steps to make it corona ready. They have limited the number of visitors and have adopted a strict contact tracing form. All staff wear masks. But Mubashar says that one of the biggest problems in the hospital is fear. Some staff are afraid to show up to work without proper protection, Mubashar says. UNFPA is providing the Omdurman Maternity Hospital with equipment, delivery kits, and training for midwives, but Mubashar says that more help is needed. “We need more PPE because closed hospitals are sending their patients here,” Mubashar said.

Mubashar says that they have seen limited cases of vertical COVID-19 transmission during childbirth, meaning that there is not a high number of new mothers who pass the disease to expecting children. During the COVID-19 pandemic, new mothers have found that many hospitals and secondary clinics are closed, according to Massimo Diana, the United Nations Population Fund representative in Sudan.

“Mothers don’t plan on giving birth in a pandemic, and hospitals don’t expect a world-wide viral outbreak. How we respond to these dark times that will define not only this generation, but the next one as well,” Diana said. “We need to be flexible with our aid to give hospitals and women the help they need as fast as possible.”

During the COIVD-19 epidemic, Diana stressed that humanitarian organizations can’t forget that those who don’t test positive for the disease are still significantly impacted by the outbreak. “The knock-on effects of COVID-19 means the country’s healthcare infrastructure is facing a calamity. History will memorialize the doctors who are risking their lives everyday. No effort is too small to help them” Diana said.

Back at the Omdurman Maternity Hospital, Mubashar meanders through a ward that has been set up for newborn mothers who have no money to pay. It is a collage of red, green, yellow, and purple shawls. Chubby newborn babies lie on beds or breastfeed. The COVID-19 epidemic has meant that daily incomes have fallen and many families don’t have the money to pay for healthcare. It means the Omdurman hospital has more patients than ever but less money. “The poor will become poorer and the sick will become sicker,” Mubashar says. “This is a war.”