Friends of Sudan group statement on the ongoing military takeover in Sudan [EN/AR]

Friends of Sudan Statement

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, as members of the Friends of Sudan Group, strongly condemn the ongoing military takeover in Sudan. We call for the immediate release of officials who have been unlawfully detained.

The Friends of Sudan call for the restoration of all transitional arrangements and institutions as defined in the Constitutional Document. Any attempts by the military to unilaterally modify these provisions and upend the critical civilian-military partnership are unacceptable.

The actions of the security forces deeply jeopardize Sudan’s hard-won political, economic and legal gains made over the past two years and put Sudan’s security, stability and reintegration into the international community at risk.

The aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, human rights, peace and prosperity are clear and were reiterated once again last week through protests across the country. They must be respected. Free and inclusive dialogue is the only way forward.

The Friends of Sudan reaffirm their commitment to supporting the political transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people.