Fourth free medical clinic in West Darfur by UNAMID peacekeepers

On 8 February 2018, UNAMID’s Bangladeshi peacekeepers teamed up with the Rule of Law section to organise a free medical clinic for the inmates and prison officers at Ardamata Prison, West Darfur. This joint civilian-military exercise served some 214 people who received basic medical examinations—treatment for common ailments as well as malaria screening—and free medication. Furthermore, toys, school supplies and clothes were distributed among children of women prisoners; prison officers at Ardamata received sports kits and medical supplies as well.

Speaking at the clinic, Oumar Kane, Head of Office, UNAMID West Darfur, stated that the Mission’s support to the campaign falls within the framework of the Nelson Mandela Principles that aim to foster treatment with dignity for all prisoners. “The provision of medical care to prisoners is very important because health is a basic need which should be enjoyed by all citizens, irrespective of their status,” said Mr. Kane.

On his part, Captain Khamis Mogadam, Director, Ardamata Prison, expressed appreciation for UNAMID’s commitment towards improve conditions at Ardamata prison.

This is the fourth free medical campaign conducted by the Mission in West Darfur and falls within its strategic priorities of protecting civilians and supporting rule of law institutions across the Darfur region. Previous campaigns aimed at students, internally displaced and disabled people in various parts of the state.