Foreign Minister hails directives of His Majesty the King to provide Sudan with humanitarian

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, praised the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the brotherly Republic of Sudan due to the floods and torrents that recently swept the country, causing serious damage.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs referred to this humanitarian and noble gesture as not unusual for His Majesty the King, who has made his people accustomed to his good humanitarian initiatives through standing with countries when troubles and crises occur, stressing that the establishment of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to be an interface for Bahraini humanitarian work here and abroad is an effective tool to provide support and aid to all people in need in various countries.

Dr. Al-Zayani praised the tireless efforts made by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation under the leadership of the representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the charitable endeavors made by the Foundation to organize humanitarian relief campaigns and deliver in-kind assistance to countries in need.

The Foreign Minister also hailed the recent successful visit of the delegation of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to the Republic of Sudan, headed by the Secretary General of the Foundation, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, who included a number of senior officials, for sending the first batch of humanitarian relief aid to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese citizens affected by the floods and torrents that swept several Sudanese states, noting the tours and field visits made by the foundation's delegation to the affected states to see the extent of the damage and identify the needs of the Sudanese people.

In addition, the Minister lauded the initiatives and efforts undertaken by the foundation to support Sudanese people in these difficult circumstances, in implementation of the directives of His Majesty the King, which affirm the depth of the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and people, and the efforts made to strengthen and develop them in various fields.