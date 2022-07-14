Food Security Sector Partners Meeting, Sudan - Khartoum (04 July 2022)

Operational Updates

Release of IPC 2022 Report

With up to 11.7 million people (a further increase of 2 million compared to previous IPC analysis). This includes 3.1 million people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 8.6 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). The poor macroeconomic conditions, poor harvest, conflicts/political instability, and Ukraine crisis are all a key factors which leads to have 24% of the population to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3 or worse).

Conflict: West Darfur - Kulbus

Due to conflict between 6 – 11 June 2022, reports indicate that 25 villages were either fully or partially burnt and looted, with 30,000 people displaced. Partners will start the response as soon as the security situation permits, in addition to that, upcoming rains risk hindering the response as they will make roads impassable. WFP plans to provide general food assistance (GFA) and blanket supplementary feeding programmes (BSFP) in all the areas assessed.

Flood: South Kordofan and White Nile States

Several areas in South Kordofan State have been affected by heavy rains, including At Tadamon, Dilling, Al Goz and Kadugli localities impacting about 2,200 people. Around 170 homes were destroyed and another 40 damaged. In White Nile State, heavy rains and flooding affect Aj Jabalain locality destroyed 20 homes and damaged another 39.

Sudan: Humanitarian Funding

The funding for the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Sudan is low. With $1.65 billion gap for overall operation (20% funded). A total of $162 million funded under FSL projects with 77% gap.