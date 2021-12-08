Food Security Monitoring Food System (FSMS) Sudan Summary Report Q3 2021

Introduction

The 32nd round of the Food Security Monitoring System (FSMS) was conducted between June and August 2021, against the backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic instability and chronic food insecurity and malnutrition. The assessment aims to monitor and analyse trends of food availability, access and utilization; ascertain the food security situation of IDP and refugee households; and highlight vulnerable geographical areas and groups. This information on vulnerability enables well-informed decision-making processes for programme design and targeting purposes, and provides evidence for the expansion of future assistance programs. The FSMS is also a major data source for the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC); Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO); and Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

During this FSMS round, data was collected from approximately 12,600 IDP and refugee households across 122 locations in 13 states, including Tigray refugees in Gedaref. The findings are representative of IDP and refugee households at the cluster of camps level (around three camps per cluster). The survey design followed a two-stage stratified cluster sample methodology (purposive sampling followed by random sampling), in which the samples were stratified by states and clusters. Sampling involved the use of sentinel sites, which are revisited from round to round, with households randomly selected. The limitations to the sample is that it does not include observations from urban settings in Khartoum.

The questionnaire included information at the household level on demographics, housing, assets, basic services, livelihoods, expenditures, coping strategies, and food source and consumption.

Additional information was collected on child health and feeding practices as well WFP assistance.

WFP would like to thank State Ministries of Production and Economic Resources for their role in data collection, and HAC and COR for their role in field coordination.