Food Security Monitoring Food System (FSMS) Southern and Eastern Sudan, Q1 2021

I. Kassala Highlights - Food security deteriorated in the wage labour-based camps (from 36 to 46 percent), as well as, to a lesser extent, among the new arrivals (from 41 to 42 percent). Food security improved slightly in the land-based camps (from 36 to 34 percent).

The prevalence of poor food consumption increased in wage labour-based camps (from 4 to 8 percent), while it remained at the same level in the land-based camps (5 percent), and decreased among the new arrivals (from 6 to 2 percent).

35 percent of the new arrivals adopted negative food-based coping strategies, while the figure was 33 percent in the wage labour-based camps and 23 percent in the land-based camps. 42 percent of land-based camps adopted livelihood-based coping strategies, while the figure was 38 percent in the wage labour-based camps and 33 percent among new arrivals

Purchasing power deteriorated, as 75 to 85 percent of households in the clusters are not able to afford one local food basket, increasing in all clusters compared to the previous round.