Food Security Monitoring Food System (FSMS), Darfur Q3 2021

Introduction

The 32nd round of the Food Security Monitoring System (FSMS) was conducted between June and August 2021, against the backdrop of ongoing economic instability and chronic food insecurity and malnutrition.

The assessment aims to monitor and analyse trends of food availability, access and utilization, ascertain the food security situation of IDP and refugee households, and highlight vulnerable geographical areas and groups.

This report presents the key findings from the FSMS in each state in Darfur. Information on demographics and primary income source is provided. Food insecurity is determined by the WFP corporate indicator,

Consolidated Approach to Reporting Indicators of Food Security (CARI), which classifies households into four descriptive groups: food secure, marginally food secure, moderately food insecure, and severely food insecure. CARI combines a suite of food security indicators, including food consumption score, food expenditure share, and livelihood coping strategies, into a summary indicator.

Household food consumption data considers the variety and frequency of foods consumed over a 7-day period to calculate a household food consumption score, weighted by nutritional density of the foods.

Using standard thresholds, households were classified as having either poor, borderline or acceptable food consumption.

The degree of vulnerability caused by shocks is measured by the negative coping strategies adopted by the households. Coping strategies are divided into food and livelihood based coping strategies. Foodbased coping is used to under how households manage to cope with a shortfall in food for consumption.

Livelihood-based coping is used to understand longer-term coping capacity of households and if they are able to meet challenges in the future.

Economic vulnerability was measured by purchasing power, as well as food expenditure share which is based on the premise that the greater the importance of food within a household’s overall budget (relative to other consumed items/services) the more economically vulnerable the household. If food expenditure share is more than 65 percent, the household is considered to be economically vulnerable, as households are forced to prioritize immediate short-term food needs over important longer-terms investments in e.g., health care or education.

For an overview of the FSMS assessment, please see the FSMS summary for Q3 2021.