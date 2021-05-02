Food Security Monitoring Food System (FSMS), Darfur Q1 2021

The food security situation was a mixed picture in North Darfur, with the prevalence of food insecure households increasing the most in the mixed cluster of Kebkabiya and Saraf Omra (from 55 to 92 percent). The IDPs in Mellit and Abassi cluster also experienced a stark increase (from 48 to 75 percent), as did the refugees in Al lait (from 43 to 71 percent). In the other clusters, the prevalence of food insecurity decreased but remains high at over 60 percent.

The prevalence of households with poor food consumption remains high among the IDPs in El Fasher, Zamzam, Al Salam and Abu Shouk at 50 percent, although this is a slight decrease compared to the previous round (Q1 2020).

The clusters with highest percentage of households adopting negative food-based coping strategies was the mixed cluster of Kebkabiya and Saraf Omra (56 percent) and the IDPs in Mellit and Abassi (50 percent). The clusters with the highest prevalence of households adopting livelihood-based coping strategies was among the IDPs in Mellit, Abassi (61 percent) and the mixed cluster of Kassab, Kutum, Fataborno (52 percent).

Purchasing power deteriorated, as in most clusters over 90 percent of households are not able to afford one local food basket.

Food expenditure share remains high, with over 90 percent of households in all clusters apart from the refugees in Al lait spending more than 65 percent of their expenditure on food.