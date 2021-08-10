Sudan + 2 more
Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme in the Sudan, Baseline Report, 2021
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO) of the FAO is a four-year programme of USD 28 million, funded by the Government of the Netherlands, that contributes directly to the operationalization of the United Nations Security Council 2417 by addressing the “cause-effect” relationship between conflict and food insecurity in the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of the Sudan (Darfur) and Somaliland. The programme, which became operational in October 2019, is designed to foster peace and food security at scale through a multi-year livelihood- and resilience-based approach. The FNS-REPRO component in the Sudan focuses on supporting the production and value chain of gum Arabic. The programme is implemented in the North and East Darfur states.
Study approach
This report acts as a baseline for the FNS-REPRO project for the Sudan. The purpose of the current study is two-pronged. The first is to collect baseline values for identified project indicators, which will be tracked over time and used to establish the impact of the project. The second is to identify and document lessons learned that will facilitate the continuous realignment of the current project’s theory of change and assist in defining and designing similar future food security projects in the Sudan as well as in other parts of the world with similar contexts. Overall, the study will employ a panel design with intervention and comparisons.
The study seeks to respond to the following broad questions:
To what extent has the Resilience Capacity Index (RCI) of the households in the study area changed because of the FNS-REPRO project?
To what extent has the income of the households in the study area changed from the beginning of the FNS-REPRO project to the end of the project?
To what extent has the food security status of the households in the study area changed from the beginning of the FNS-REPRO project to the end of the project?
Has the FNS-REPRO project supported the production of gum Arabic at household level in the project area?
To respond to the research questions, a baseline study was designed and data were collected from both intervention and non-intervention areas in North and East Darfur states. Data were collected from a total of 662 households, 391 treatment/beneficiary households and 271 comparison/nonbeneficiary households. Data collection took place in September 2020. The data were collected by the staff of State Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SMoAAR) in North Darfur and State Ministry of Production and Economic Resources (SMoPER) in East Darfur state, as well as Agricultural Planning Units in collaboration with FAO and the Sahari Organization for Development. The staff were trained for three days on mobile data-collection techniques (implemented using KoBo Collect) and the basics of FAO’s Resilience Index Measurement and Analysis (RIMA) methodology.
Main findings
The average Resilience Capacity Index (RCI) is estimated at 56. Male-headed households (RCI=57) are more resilient than female-headed households (RCI=51.7). Households in El Daein (RCI=65.4) and Rural El Fasher (RCI=65.8) have the highest resilience capacity, while households in Tweisha (RCI=50.2) have the lowest.
Assets (AST) holding and access to social safety nets (SSN) contribute the most to the observed resilience capacity.
The three main sources of household income in the study area are crop farming (excluding gum Arabic) (77 percent), agricultural labour (43 percent) and non-skilled labour (25 percent). Male-headed households are more dependent on income from crop production, agricultural labour and livestock production, while female-headed households are more dependent on crop production, agricultural labour and trade or petty trade.
Approximately 22.7 percent of the households were reported to have at least one member of the household involved in gum Arabic production in the last 12 months and most of these households were in North Darfur. Of these households involved in gum Arabic production, 10 percent were female-headed households. The median household land under Hashab or Acacia trees is 10 mukhamas. Among the households involved in gum Arabic production, 44 percent were reported to be combining the production of gum Arabic with other crops. Approximately 21 percent of households accessed gum Arabic market information in the last 12 months. Over 94 percent of the households in the project area involved in gum Arabic production use the Sonki tool to tap gum Arabic and the same proportion do not use protective gear while undertaking the tapping. All the households surveyed in the project area sell the gum Arabic produced as independent traders; none of these households sells through registered cooperative groups.
Approximately 68 percent of the households have an acceptable Food Consumption Score (FCS). There is a statistically significant difference in FCS by gender of the household head – male-headed households have higher FCS. In terms of the specific foods eaten in the past seven days, oils and fats, cereals, spices and milk are frequently consumed, at least four days a week. Proteins from meat, eggs and pulses are least consumed by the households.
Wealth index, agricultural assets index, tropical livestock unit holding, size of land cultivated during summer and education of the household head (years) were found to be positively associated with household food security. The main shock that undermines food security in the survey area is reduced household income.