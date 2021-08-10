Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme in the Sudan, Baseline Report, 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO) of the FAO is a four-year programme of USD 28 million, funded by the Government of the Netherlands, that contributes directly to the operationalization of the United Nations Security Council 2417 by addressing the “cause-effect” relationship between conflict and food insecurity in the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of the Sudan (Darfur) and Somaliland. The programme, which became operational in October 2019, is designed to foster peace and food security at scale through a multi-year livelihood- and resilience-based approach. The FNS-REPRO component in the Sudan focuses on supporting the production and value chain of gum Arabic. The programme is implemented in the North and East Darfur states.

Study approach

This report acts as a baseline for the FNS-REPRO project for the Sudan. The purpose of the current study is two-pronged. The first is to collect baseline values for identified project indicators, which will be tracked over time and used to establish the impact of the project. The second is to identify and document lessons learned that will facilitate the continuous realignment of the current project’s theory of change and assist in defining and designing similar future food security projects in the Sudan as well as in other parts of the world with similar contexts. Overall, the study will employ a panel design with intervention and comparisons.

The study seeks to respond to the following broad questions:

To what extent has the Resilience Capacity Index (RCI) of the households in the study area changed because of the FNS-REPRO project? To what extent has the income of the households in the study area changed from the beginning of the FNS-REPRO project to the end of the project? To what extent has the food security status of the households in the study area changed from the beginning of the FNS-REPRO project to the end of the project? Has the FNS-REPRO project supported the production of gum Arabic at household level in the project area?

To respond to the research questions, a baseline study was designed and data were collected from both intervention and non-intervention areas in North and East Darfur states. Data were collected from a total of 662 households, 391 treatment/beneficiary households and 271 comparison/nonbeneficiary households. Data collection took place in September 2020. The data were collected by the staff of State Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SMoAAR) in North Darfur and State Ministry of Production and Economic Resources (SMoPER) in East Darfur state, as well as Agricultural Planning Units in collaboration with FAO and the Sahari Organization for Development. The staff were trained for three days on mobile data-collection techniques (implemented using KoBo Collect) and the basics of FAO’s Resilience Index Measurement and Analysis (RIMA) methodology.

Main findings