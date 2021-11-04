Sudan

Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme: Multidimensional context analysis in North and East Darfur States, the Sudan

Nov 2021

The Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO) is the first programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Eastern Africa specifically designed to foster peace and food security at scale. FNS-REPRO employs a livelihood and resilience-based approach in some of the least stable regions, where interventions are normally exclusively of a humanitarian nature. Its design allows FAO and partners to set good examples of how to build food system resilience in protracted crises and strengthen cooperation across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus towards this end.

This report provides the results of analyses conducted during FNS-REPRO’s inception phase in the Sudan, with the aim to inform its area-based interventions, thereby creating a common understanding of the context, and both the challenges and opportunities therein. The context analysis informs and co-creates design, approaches and operational responses, thereby also strengthening the FNS-REPRO learning agenda and evidence-based programming – focused on seed sector development. The publication provides a baseline for the four-year programme in the Sudan, together with the Resilience Baseline (RIMA)

