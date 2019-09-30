30 Sep 2019

Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme: Building food system resilience in protracted crises - Briefing note

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (655.06 KB)

Having risen for the third year in a row, hunger levels today are driven chiefly by conflict and climatic instability, which interrupt food production, deplete stocks and seed reserves, disrupt markets, and contribute to the displacement of millions of people.

The Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), funded by the Government of the Netherlands, is a four-year plan addressing the cause‑effect relationship between conflict and food insecurity in Somalia,
South Sudan and the Sudan.

FNS-REPRO is the first programme in Eastern Africa specifically designed to foster peace and food security at scale. The programme will employ a livelihood and resilience‑based approach in some of the least stable regions, where interventions are normally exclusively of a humanitarian nature. Its design will allow FAO and partners to set good examples of how to build food system resilience in protracted crises and strengthen cooperation across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus towards this end.

