Flooding in Sudan affect over 190,000 people

60 people killed including two children due to floods and heavy rains

KHARTOUM, 23 AUGUST 2019 - The heavy rains and floods during the past few days across Sudan have affected over 190,000 people in 15 different states in the country including Khartoum. 60 people were reportedly killed in affected areas, including two children killed in Kassala.

The flooding caused partial or total damage to over 34,000 houses which made people in dire need of shelter, sanitation and hygiene services, health and food supplies. In several areas, families had to find shelters in nearby schools to protect themselves and their children from the heavy rain and the floods.

UNICEF rapid response to the people’s need in these areas included providing water tanks, to secure water, thermal blankets, tents, hygiene kits. UNICEF also provided medicines and health supplies to nearly 40,000 affected population and bed nets to nearly 12,000 people.

Forecasts indicate heavy rains are expected in the coming days, UNICEF continues its response to the urgent needs of children to provide them with the life-saving flood response services.

Media Contacts

Fatma Naib

UNICEF Sudan

Tel: 00249912177030

Email:

fnaib@unicef.org