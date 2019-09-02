02 Sep 2019

Flood Relief Airlift for Sudan Departs Riyadh for Khartoum

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 02 Sep 2019

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Today, a Saudi relief airlift consisting of two aircraft was sent from King Salman Humanitarian aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to Sudan. The airlift contains shelter, food and medical assistance for flood-affected areas in the country, and is accompanied by a specialized team from KSrelief to supervise the distribution process.

Sudan has been battered by seasonal heavy rains since early July which have affected almost 200,000 people and 15 out of 18 Sudanese states. The natural disaster has left more than 62 people dead and several injured. According to the UN, more than 37,000 homes in the country have been destroyed or damaged, and more flashfloods are anticipated. The rainy season is expected to continue until the end of October.

The Supervisor General of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah issued the following statement regarding the aid shipment: "A relief airlift was sent today under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to deliver urgent aid to the people of Sudan. The country has been affected by seasonal heavy rains, causing huge floods that have destroyed buildings, cut off roads, increased the Nile River's water levels and left behind pools of stagnant water. All of this has resulted in serious and urgent health concerns, including the proliferation of insects related to epidemic diseases such as malaria."

Dr. Al Rabeeah added the relief support will be provided to affected areas in the states of Khartoum, White Nile, and River Nile. The assistance consists of 1,000 tents, 6,000 blankets and 2,000 rugs; also included are spraying equipment and pesticides necessary to prevent the transmission of diseases. The assistance also included 5 tons of medical supplies and solutions, and 1,500 food baskets (111 tons) to be distributed to people in urgent need of food aid.

Dr. Al Rabeeah stressed that the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the highest regard for the people of Sudan, and that the Kingdom's response to this disaster highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing comprehensive, impartial support to people in need wherever they live.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.