Flood Relief Airlift for Sudan Departs Riyadh for Khartoum

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Today, a Saudi relief airlift consisting of two aircraft was sent from King Salman Humanitarian aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to Sudan. The airlift contains shelter, food and medical assistance for flood-affected areas in the country, and is accompanied by a specialized team from KSrelief to supervise the distribution process.

Sudan has been battered by seasonal heavy rains since early July which have affected almost 200,000 people and 15 out of 18 Sudanese states. The natural disaster has left more than 62 people dead and several injured. According to the UN, more than 37,000 homes in the country have been destroyed or damaged, and more flashfloods are anticipated. The rainy season is expected to continue until the end of October.

The Supervisor General of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah issued the following statement regarding the aid shipment: "A relief airlift was sent today under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to deliver urgent aid to the people of Sudan. The country has been affected by seasonal heavy rains, causing huge floods that have destroyed buildings, cut off roads, increased the Nile River's water levels and left behind pools of stagnant water. All of this has resulted in serious and urgent health concerns, including the proliferation of insects related to epidemic diseases such as malaria."

Dr. Al Rabeeah added the relief support will be provided to affected areas in the states of Khartoum, White Nile, and River Nile. The assistance consists of 1,000 tents, 6,000 blankets and 2,000 rugs; also included are spraying equipment and pesticides necessary to prevent the transmission of diseases. The assistance also included 5 tons of medical supplies and solutions, and 1,500 food baskets (111 tons) to be distributed to people in urgent need of food aid.

Dr. Al Rabeeah stressed that the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the highest regard for the people of Sudan, and that the Kingdom's response to this disaster highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing comprehensive, impartial support to people in need wherever they live.