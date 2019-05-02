02 May 2019

The First Step on a Long Road: Public Demonstrations and Political Reform in Sudan

Hilary Matfess

The ouster of Omar al-Bashir as President of Sudan following weeks of public demonstrations has been rightly hailed as a historic change; however, the removal of Bashir has not signified the end of the protest movement. Public demonstrations demanding political reform have continued since Bashir was pushed out of office by the military on April 11th. Since Bashir was removed from office, there have been fewer instances in which protest events have been dispersed by the government. It remains to be seen how long this will last given the tensions between the civilian political movement and the Sudanese military.

