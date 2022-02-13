First stage of UN-facilitated consultations for a political process concludes with inspiring visions of Sudanese stakeholders on way forward [EN/AR]

A full month of almost daily sessions with a diverse range of groups including civil society, women’s rights organizations, resistance committees, political parties, young women activists, academics, journalists, youth, persons with disabilities, veterans, diaspora, JPA signatories, and national experts- has concluded this week, marking the end of first stage of consultations launched by UNITAMS on January 8th.

During its last week, consultations brought SRSG Perthes and the UNITAMS team together with more than 35 groups. These include the Unified Doctors Office, Forces of Freedom and Change, Sudan Liberation Movement, Sudanese Alliance, Sudan Liberation Movement 2, women’s groups from the northern, central and eastern states, the Sudanese Bar Association, Sudan National Alliance, the Republican Party, the Attorney General, the Sudan Revolutionary Front, the Sudanese diaspora, Members of the Union of People with Speech-Hearing Disabilities, Forces of Freedom and Change (National Charter), the Chief Justice, young women activists, Alliance of Independent Revolution Committees, representatives of civil society organizations from East Sudan, the Sudanese Professionals Association, the Alliance of Civil Forces in Central States, the National Reform Party, a women’s group and resistance committees from Blue Nile State, Forces of Freedom and Change (National Forces), a group of Sufi Sheikhs and members of the General Sufi Complex, representatives of the High National Association of Nomads and Herders in Darfur, the Darfur Region Administration for IDPs & Refugees and Youth Volunteers Supporting Peace and Recovery in Darfur.

“*The consultations process has been valuable in allowing us to hear a range of perspectives and proposals from the Sudanese people to overcome the current political crisis. We were grateful for the commitment and enthusiasm of scores of representatives of groups from across Sudan who came to meet us, engaged constructively and shared their concrete ideas,*" said SRSG Perthes.

At the conclusion of this first stage of the initiative, UNITAMS intends to produce a summary document which it will highlight major areas of consensus among various Sudanese stakeholders on contentious matters pertaining to the transition.