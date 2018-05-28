28 May 2018

Fighting flares up in Jebel Marra, as IDPs continue to flee

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 27 May 2018 View Original

May 27, 2018 (ZALINGEI) - Sources in South and Central Darfur states, on Sunday, confirmed the renewal of fighting between the Sudanese government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) in Jebel Marra, triggering the displacement of thousands of civilians who fled the clashes.

Eye Witnesses in Nyala and Zalingei told Sudan Tribune that Sudanese army warplanes flew low over the capitals of South and Central Darfur and Kass town in South Darfur.

Adam Abkar Guiga, a humanitarian representative of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Darfur, said the fighting between the government forces and the SLM-AW fighters is continuing in Jebel Marra, adding thousand have fled their villages in the mountainous area.

"More than 3,000 people have been forced to flee the Gubo, Kor and Alnaqi areas, south-west of Jebel Marra, on the border between the states of South and Central Darfur states, to the village of Karlanbaj, in East Jebel Marra locality," said Guiga.

Also, SLM-AW spokesperson Walid Mohamed Abkar said fierce fighting is taking place in the southern part of Jebel Marra.

"Violent clashes have taken place since this morning between the SLM/A fighters and (the Sudanese government) forces in Gubo and Kor areas of southern Jebel Marra," Abkar said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The rebel group clashed on 24 May with the government forces in the south-western part of Jebel Marra. But the Sudanese army didn’t issue a statement about the military operations there.

Guiga said civilians who fled the fighting continue to arrive in the different displacement camps in the region.

He also said the three villages have been totally destroyed by the government forces.

Since last March the fighting flared between the army and the SLM-AW which rejects a ceasefire unilaterally declared by the government and refuse to join the peace process.

