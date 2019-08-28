FFC: Declare Sudan a ‘natural disaster zone’

The Forces for Freedom and Change have demanded that the government declare Sudan a natural disaster zone following widespread destruction from heavy rains and flash floods that have killed 60 and injured at least 100 over the past months.

They appealed to international, regional, and local voluntary organisations to assist those affected in the affected areas.

In Darfur, rains and floods destroyed more than 180 houses at Abu Surouj and Bir Seleiba camps for the displaced in Sirba in West Darfur, as well as the flooding of 4,000 acres planted with millet, groundnut, and sesame crops.

The coordinator of Sirba camps told Radio Dabanga that on Sunday the authorities in El Geneina sent a vehicle loaded with aid items, medicine, plastic sheets and mosquito nets to the affected people, but gunmen on camels attacked the vehicle near Bir Seleiba and seized the relief stuff.

In North Darfur, rains and floods have caused the collapse of more than 120 shelters in the Kabkabiya camps and the destruction of large quantities of food.

In Sennar, the Blue Nile flooded the area around Singa. A large number of villages were affected. The road connecting Singa and El Souki was also been cut off by flooding.

60+ Deaths

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the Sudanese Ministry of Health stated that the heavy rains and floods that swept the country the last few months have killed 60 and injured at least 100.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Suleiman Abdeljabbar reported on Sunday that more than 32,000 families have been affected by a total or partial collapse of their homes.

Most of the deaths recorded were caused by the collapse of rooves and by electrocution.

More rain expected

The Sudan Meteorological Agency has forecast more heavy rains, accompanied by storms, in El Gedaref, Sennar, Blue Nile state, El Gezira, White Nile state, Greater Kordofan and Greater Darfur in the coming days.The rains are expected to cause new flash floods in the valleys and creeks.

The Agency called on users of highways and people living near valleys or rivers to exercise caution and take the necessary measures.