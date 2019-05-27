Fast Facts Sudan - May 2019

Highlights

Total population: 40.8 million people

People in need of assistance: 5.5 million people of which 2.6 million are children

Internally displaced people: 2 million people of which 1.6 million are children

Nearly 65% of refugees in Sudan are children. Many experience trauma prior to and during their journey to Sudan, putting children at higher risk of abuse, exploitation and violence.

Children make up nearly 60% of the displaced population.

Around 1.7 million school-aged children (4-16 years) need Education in Emergencies, including about 800,000 IDPs.

Up to 40% of South Sudanese refugee children are school-aged, and 52% of these children are out of school.