Families left in dire need of support as flooding hits Sudan

Flash flooding in Sudan has caused widespread devastation across 5 states, leaving many families in urgent need of support. There are fears that the situation will worsen and affect other parts of the country in the coming days and weeks.

The states of Singa, Gederaf, Darfur, White Nile, Al Jazirah, Khartoum and River Nile have been worst hit by the floods.

In the state of Al Jazirah, 3,500 people are surrounded by flood water and two people have lost their lives.

In Gederif, flooding has destroyed 500 houses, forced 10,000 families to flee and damaged food stocks, leading to major losses.

Flooding has caused widespread devastation to homes and buildings. In the state of White Nile, flooding has destroyed 215 refugee shelters, where already vulnerable families face even greater hardship.

Submerged water sources and power plants are making life extremely challenging for affected communities.

In addition flooding is also having a major impact on food prices, particularly in the state of Singa where blocked roads have led to food shortages.

Communities in Sudan were already struggling to cope

The country was already struggling to cope amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in which almost 3,000 people have lost their lives.

Sudan is also experiencing a severe food crisis in which 5.8 million people do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The decline in the Sudanese economy has severely affected the provision of basic services, including health services as only 15% of essential drugs are available in the country.

Suffering is now expected to increase further, and even more people are in need of humanitarian aid.

We urgently need your support

Islamic Relief are on the ground and working in coordination with other humanitarian actors to provide essential support to affected families.

Our current priorities are providing food, temporary shelter and hygiene items to families affected by the flooding in the states of Gederif, Blue Nile and Khartoum, which have been very badly hit.

Every year heavy rains trigger devastating flooding in Sudan, a country on the frontline of the climate emergency as natural disasters become increasingly frequent and intense.

More rainfall is expected in the coming days and weeks and we are in urgent need of your help to increase our support in Sudan as the situation worsens: donate to our Global Emergencies Fund now.