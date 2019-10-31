European Union sends a high-level delegation to discuss arrangements for the transitional period in Sudan

Khartoum, 30/10/2019 - 14:48,

The Delegation of the European Union to Sudan announced the arrival of a high-level delegation to Khartoum. H.E. Mr. Jean-Christophe Belliard, Deputy Secretary General of the European Union External Action Service, the EU Director General for International Cooperation and Development, Koen Doens, and the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Alexander Rondos, visit Sudan on 30 and 31 October.

The EU Delegation said in a statement issued today that the purpose of the visit is to continue the dialogue with the Sudanese government and support, as well as the political and civil forces in Sudan and how the EU can support them in these fixes of momentous change. The visiting delegation is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hamdok and several ministers in the transitional government, members of the Sovereign Council, the Forces for Freedom and Change, UN agencies and international organizations that are implementing the EU projects in Sudan.

Mr. Robert van den Dool, the EU Ambassador to Khartoum, said: 'This is the second high level visit to Sudan in one month. The main purpose of these visits is to get acquainted with the Sudanese government's efforts to achieve peace and stability and economic recovery in the transitional period and to see how EU can best support the governments priorities. The second goal is to reach a common vision with the Sudanese government on the EU role and support in the coming period. There must be a clear vision, deep understanding and regional and international coordination to help Sudan technically, financially and politically at this delicate stage'.