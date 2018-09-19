19 Sep 2018

EU, US and UN delegation to visit Blue Nile to discuss demining efforts

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 18 Sep 2018 View Original

September 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation including a number of EU Ambassadors to Khartoum, US Chargé d’Affaires and the UN Mine Action Office would visit Blue Nile State to see ongoing arrangements to begin the clean-up of landmines, said Sudan’s National Center for Mine Action (NCMA).

Director of the NCMA Amer Abdel-Sadiq Abu Zaid has revealed ongoing arrangements to implement a demining plan in areas identified as dangerous in the Blue Nile State.

He pointed out that the governor of Blue Nile State would brief the joint delegation on the demining plan which is being funded by European donors.

Abu Zaid also said the joint delegation would be headed by the British Ambassador to Khartoum Irfan Siddiq.

In 2016, UN Mine Action Office announced that it has managed, in collaboration with the Sudanese government, to clear 19 million square meters from UXO and landmines in the east African country.

Last week, UK Ambassador Siddiq was in South Kordofan to announce further UK government mine action support in partnership with the UNMAS as part of UKaid Global Mine Action Programme.

According to the International Mines Agreement, Sudan was supposed to be declared mine-free by April 2014, but the resumption of fighting in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan made it difficult to attain that goal, prompting the deadline to be extended to 2019.

The African Union peace process is stalled for several reasons, including the split of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels into two factions, the lack of assiduity from the mediators and the growing gaps between the position of the negotiating parties.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.