12 Oct 2018

EU-UN delegation visit South Sudanese refugees in Darfur

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 11 Oct 2018

On Tuesday, a delegation from the European Union and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) visited South Darfur to assess the situation of refugees from South Sudan in the state.

EU Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond said in a press statement that the aim of the visit is to assess the situation of the South Sudanese refugees in the localities of El Radoom and Bielel the spheres of health and education to provide the necessary needs.

$500,000 grant

He announced a donation of $500,000 to improve health and education services in the two localities.

Dumond pointed out that the delegation heard from representatives of refugees in the state on all their issues related to health and education, pointing to the importance of improving the humanitarian services for South Sudanese refugees.

Cooperation

He praised the cooperation of the South Darfur state government with regard to the refugees.

The Commissioner of Bielel Yahya Adam Abdelbanat stressed that his government is committed to fully cooperate to facilitate all the needs of refugees between the locality government and the national or foreign organisations.

On June 20, in a statement to mark World Refugee Day 2018, the UNHCR, and Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) issued a joint statement in Khartoum calling for solidarity with refugees and other persons of concern. "On this occasion, UNHCR would like to commend the historical and continuous hospitality offered by the people and government of Sudan to the refugees who have been seeking safe haven in the country over the last five decades."

Two million refugees in Sudan

Sudan is a home of one of the largest number of refugees in the region, including from South Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Yemen and other countries. According to figures by the government of Sudan, the country is hosting an estimated two million refugees and asylum seekers.

