Ethiopia Situation Operational Update #12/2022 (1 - 31 May 2022)

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: In May, there was a slight increase in the number of new arrivals in Gedaref compared to the previous month, with 42 new arrivals recorded in Taya (29), Hamdayet Transit Centre (8) and Gallabat border crossing point (5). At the same time, new arrivals decreased in Blue Nile, with a total of 878 new arrivals registered.

Child protection coordination mechanism launched: a sub-working group, co-chaired by UNHCR, UNICEF and Sudan State Council for Child Welfare (SCCW), was established in Gedaref to coordinate and harmonize child protection activities and interventions among all stakeholders involved.