Ethiopia Situation Operational Update #11/2022 (1 - 30 April 2022)

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: In April, the number of new arrivals in Gedaref State decreased by almost 70% compared to the previous month, with a total of 37 new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre (14), Gallabat border crossing point (10) and Taya border entry point (13). At the same time, the number of new arrivals increased in Blue Nile State, with a total of 1,130 new arrivals recorded, primarily from the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

Solutions Working Group launched in Gedaref State: With support from UNHCR and UNDP, a Solutions Working Group was launched mid-April in Gedaref, co-chaired by Gedaref State’s Ministry of Finance and COR. The working group aims to mobilize more efficient and coordinated support for host communities and refugee-affected areas.

Funding raised for education: UNHCR successfully raised $2 million in funding from Education Cannot Wait for education and youth programmes in Babikri, Tunaydbah and Um Rakuba. The funding will help increase access to education for approximately 8,000 boys, girls and adolescents in the three locations.