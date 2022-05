Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: In Gedaref State, a total of 28 new arrivals were recorded:19 at Hamdayet Transit Centre, eight (8) at Taya border entry point and one (1)at Gallabat border crossing point. In Blue Nile State, 384new arrivals were recorded: 189at the Yabacher border entry point and 195 spontaneous new arrivals to Camp 6.