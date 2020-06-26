Estonia contributes €50 000 to humanitarian relief efforts in Sudan

A high-level partnership conference on Sudan was held today on the initiative of Germany and in cooperation with the UN, the European Union and Sudan. The aim of Berlin’s video conference was to raise international support for the political transition of Sudan. In the framework of the conference, Estonia decided to contribute €50 000 through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Sudan.

In September 2019, peaceful protests in Sudan led to the removal of President Bashir and Sudan has subsequently been ruled by a transitional government. The European Union supports enacting democratic and economic reforms in Sudan, improving the availability of essential services and providing humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable. 9.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan.

In his statement, the Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary for Political Affairs Paul Teesalu recognised Sudan's democratic efforts and expressed Estonia’s continued support. “Continued international support and attention are essential for the situation in Sudan to improve. Estonia has decided to support the provision of humanitarian aid in Sudan, and we can also offer advice on reforms,” Teesalu said.

Estonia also supports diplomatic efforts to remove Sudan from the United States’ list of states sponsoring terrorism. The European Union is prepared to support Sudan with political and economic reforms, focusing on development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and security.

