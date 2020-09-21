ERC provides additional humanitarian aid in several Sudanese states

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2020 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continued its efforts to reduce the repercussions of the recent floods that hit Sudan, by providing additional humanitarian aid to affected people in several Sudanese states.

The ERC recently dispatched an aid convoy consisting of 11 trucks to Kassala State in Eastern Sudan carrying 150 tonnes of food and shelter materials, pesticides, and medicines to fight pandemics, benefitting some 10,000 people.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the ERC’s relief efforts in Sudan are due to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and are being monitored by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC has reinforced its presence in many Sudanese states and enlarged the scope of its work to include more areas affected by the floods, he added, noting that the presence of an ERC delegation in Sudan has contributed to the diversity and quality of the services provided to those affected by the disaster and increased the number of beneficiaries.

The ERC receives daily reports from its local teams about the local humanitarian situation and responds accordingly to benefit those affected, he further added while praising the role of the ERC’s partners in Sudan, most notably the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and relevant Sudanese authorities, in ensuring the success of its activities and programmes.

Leaders of tribes in Eastern Sudan praised the continuous support of the UAE and its leadership for Sudan, especially for Kassala State.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/MOHD AAMIR