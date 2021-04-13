ERC intensifies development initiatives aimed at providing water in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2021 (WAM) -- Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC is intensifying its development initiatives aimed at guaranteeing water supplies in Sudan.

The ERC completed phase two of its water project in the country, which includes the digging of 11 artesian wells in several governorates in the State of North Kordofan, benefitting 332,236 people.

The project, which aims to install solar-powered water pumps and large water tanks, is one of the key initiatives for solving the issue of water scarcity in the province.

Under the same framework, the ERC recently inaugurated six wells, and more wells will be completed in October 2021.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that guaranteeing sources of water in areas experiencing water scarcity is one of the ERC’s leading goals, which will ease the suffering of local citizens who are unable to obtain drinking water.

He also stressed the importance of the water project to the province’s residents, as it will offer them drinkable water, noting that before the launch of the project, they were unable to obtain clean drinking water, especially during the drought season.

Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said that the UAE’s leadership and people have always supported the Sudanese people through all conditions, noting that the country’s humanitarian and development efforts in Sudan are not new, they have been going on for decades.

The UAE is a leading country in terms of launching development projects in Sudan in vital sectors, most notably health and education, through the ERC and other Emirati organisations, he added.

The ERC inaugurated phase one of its water project in Sudan two years ago, which included the digging of 10 artesian wells with solar-powered pumps, as well as the construction of large water tanks in Kassala, Eastern Sudan, benefitting over 10,000 people around the province.

