ERC distributes school bags, stationery to students in Omdurman, Sudan

OMDURMAN, SUDAN, 12th September, 2022 (WAM) -- Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) field teams distributed school bags and stationery to Sudanese families and people affected by the floods that hit Sudan recently.

The aid distribution to students of Al Fateh Square 6 Mixed School in Karari, Khartoum District, coincided with the start of the new academic year in Sudan, to motivate them to pursue their education. It was under the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian and relief efforts in the country to ease the suffering of affected families and stand by the Sudanese people during their current circumstances.

The students and their families expressed their happiness at receiving the school bags and stationery, which lifted their spirits at the start of the new school year. They thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people.

Dr. Qareeb Allah Muhammad Ahmed, acting Director-General of the Ministry of Education in Khartoum State, said that many Sudanese provinces were affected by the floods that hit many areas of Sudan. A third of educational establishments were completely damaged, hindering the educational process and delaying the start of the new academic year to 2nd October instead of 18th September, he noted.

However, he explained that the impact of the floods on educational institutions in Khartoum State has been limited and did not affect the resumption of the educational process and the start of the new academic year.

Abdulrahman Muhammed Othman, Director of Al Fateh School, stressed that the support provided by the UAE to Sudanese students underscores the close ties between the UAE and Sudan, and will motivate them to continue their education.

"We thank the UAE for the school bag initiative, which came just in time for the start of the new academic year," he said.

In 2020, the UAE provided Sudan with an aid package aimed at supporting the country’s educational sector, meeting the needs of 400,000 students nationwide.

WAM/Tariq alfaham/MOHD AAMIR