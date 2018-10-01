ERC dispatches relief convoys to flood victims in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2018 (WAM) -- Some 2 million people in Sudan have benefitted from the relief programmes, seasonal projects and aid campaigns launched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, during the Year of Zayed, which aim to help those affected by the humanitarian situation in several Sudanese provinces.

The ERC intensified its response to the humanitarian situation in Sudan, as per the directives of the wise leadership and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC recently sent two aid convoys to those affected by floods and rains in the provinces of Al Jazeera and Sanar, as well as a medical convoy to people affected by epidemics caused by floods in Kassala State in Eastern Sudan, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Sudanese Red Crescent and the World Health Organisation, WHO, Office in Sudan.

The convoy transported large quantities of medicine, medical supplies, pesticides, and sprays to combat mosquitos that spread fever throughout the province.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that Sheikh Hamdan is closely monitoring the activities of the ERC in Sudan, while adding that the ERC has reinforced its presence in several Sudanese provinces during the Year of Zayed and extended its operations to include areas affected by natural disasters.

Al Falahi added that the initiatives launched during the Year of Zayed have diversified the services provided to beneficiaries, while noting their increasing numbers. He noted that the ERC has prioritised Sudan and is supporting the Sudanese people in facing their exceptional conditions. He also praised the role of the ERC’s partners in Sudan, most notably the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and the Sudanese Red Crescent, in ensuring the success of its programmes.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, stated that the ERC’s current relief campaign, which is its tenth campaign during the Year of Zayed, has benefitted 2 million people in many provinces.

Othman Jaafar, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent, praised the ongoing support of the UAE and its wise leadership for Sudan, while stressing that it was among the first countries to support those affected by the repeated floods that occur annually in the country.