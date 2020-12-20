Emergency Grant Aid in response to the influx of refugees from Ethiopia into Sudan

On December 18, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3.3 million US dollars for influx of refugees from Ethiopia into Sudan, due to the military engagement in Ethiopia.

1 . The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance such as provision of food, better access to water and improvement of hygiene through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme(WFP).

2 . The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows:

Provision of food assistance to approx. 70,000 refugees.

Installation of 40 communal shelter and shades.

Installation of 100 communal latrines and 2 water supply sites.

Transportation of approx. 20,000 refugees from border points to refugee camps and settlement sites.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through UNHCR：2.5 million USD

Assistance through WFP：0.8 million USD