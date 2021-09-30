Sudan
Emergency assistance to support desert locust surveys monitoring and control operations in the Sudan
Full title of the project: Emergency assistance to support desert locust surveys, monitoring and control operations in the Sudan
Target areas: Desert locust-affected areas of the Sudan
Recipient: Sudan
Donor: African Development Bank
Contribution: USD 1 500 000
04/05/2020-31/01/2021
Project code: OSRO/SUD/004/AFB
Objective: To safeguard the food security and livelihoods of the population affected by the desert locust infestation.
Key partners: Plant Protection Directorate (PPD) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Beneficiaries reached: Local populations affected by the locust invasion in targeted areas, Locust Control Department of PPD.
Activities implemented:
- Provided PPD with inputs to support surveillance and control operations: ten double- cabin 4x4 vehicles; six trucks and four cargo boxes; 26 sets of camping equipment; 37 sets of survey and monitoring equipment; six vehicle-mounted sprayers; 24 backpack sprayers; two laptop computers; and one fixed-wing drone.
- Conducted a local training course for 14 PPD staff on desert locust monitoring, survey and control operations, building their capacity on the use of eLocust3 and RAMSES.
- Conducted surveillance (through a Letter of Agreement [LoA] with PPD) of 100 000 ha of arable land.
- Conducted control operations (through an LoA with PPD) on 10 000 ha of desert locust- infested land.
- Procured equipment and software to enhance the capacity of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre: laptops; desktops; servers and storage units; backup power sources; and a standby generator.
- Conducted on-the-job capacity training for Government officers on improved practices in forecasting techniques and innovative predictive models, early warning and related products.
Impact:
- Contributed significantly towards improved food security and livelihoods of the population in desert locust-affected areas of the Sudan by facilitating the protection of crops, pastures and forestry areas from damage by desert locust swarms, also minimizing the creation of huge fodder gaps for livestock.
- Contributed greatly towards the improved capacity of PPD to monitor and control desert locust swarms, both through the provision of inputs as well as training.