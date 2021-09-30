Full title of the project: Emergency assistance to support desert locust surveys, monitoring and control operations in the Sudan

Target areas: Desert locust-affected areas of the Sudan

Recipient: Sudan

Donor: African Development Bank

Contribution: USD 1 500 000

04/05/2020-31/01/2021

Project code: OSRO/SUD/004/AFB

Objective: To safeguard the food security and livelihoods of the population affected by the desert locust infestation.

Key partners: Plant Protection Directorate (PPD) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Beneficiaries reached: Local populations affected by the locust invasion in targeted areas, Locust Control Department of PPD.

Activities implemented:

Provided PPD with inputs to support surveillance and control operations: ten double- cabin 4x4 vehicles; six trucks and four cargo boxes; 26 sets of camping equipment; 37 sets of survey and monitoring equipment; six vehicle-mounted sprayers; 24 backpack sprayers; two laptop computers; and one fixed-wing drone.

Conducted a local training course for 14 PPD staff on desert locust monitoring, survey and control operations, building their capacity on the use of eLocust3 and RAMSES.

Conducted surveillance (through a Letter of Agreement [LoA] with PPD) of 100 000 ha of arable land.

Conducted control operations (through an LoA with PPD) on 10 000 ha of desert locust- infested land.

Procured equipment and software to enhance the capacity of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre: laptops; desktops; servers and storage units; backup power sources; and a standby generator.

Conducted on-the-job capacity training for Government officers on improved practices in forecasting techniques and innovative predictive models, early warning and related products.

Impact: