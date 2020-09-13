Emergency Assistance to Sudan in Response to the Flood Disaster

On September 10, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of the Sudan, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, sleeping pads or generators) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Sudan in response to the damages caused by floods.

Upon the request of the Government of the Republic of the Sudan, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Sudan and Japan, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Sudan to meet its humanitarian needs.