Emergency assistance for refugees fleeing the Tigray crisis

Published 21. Dec 2020

Pregnant women, elderly people and the chronically ill are among the refugees arriving daily in Sudan from conflict-stricken Ethiopia. Many appear traumatised and all are in dire need of humanitarian support.

“People are sleeping out in the open,” says Will Carter, country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Sudan. “Many families arrive with nothing more than the clothes on their back. They’re missing loved ones and are surviving on very little.”

We are on the ground providing emergency cash, education and shelter to those in need.