Emergency Assistance to IDPs Affected by Conflict in West Darfur

Khartoum-Thousands of families have been displaced as a result of increasing conflict in Darfur over the past months.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), over 99,000 people have been displaced due to inter-communal conflict in Central, North and West Darfur since October 2021.

In response to the urgent needs of the people affected by the conflict in West Darfur, which has experienced several serious bouts of violence since 2021, IOM in coordination with humanitarian partners have distributed 1,600 non-food items (NFIs) to households in Jebel Moon, 1,300 NFIs to households in Kereneik, including plastic sheeting, blankets, sleeping mats, jerry cans and kitchen sets, and emergency shelter in Krinding that will reach over 3,000 households.

“This displacement exacerbates already vulnerable, and conflict-affected communities in Darfur. IOM, together with partners remains committed to work to provide emergency support to those most affected”, said Bernard Lami, IOM Deputy Chief of Mission in Sudan.

Many have yet to receive humanitarian assistance either due to continuing conflict or are in locations where humanitarians have not yet been able to assess needs due to security concerns. The priority needs of the displaced people include protection, shelter and non-food items, and food assistance.

IOM, together with the UN and humanitarian partners on the ground, will continue to work to provide the displaced communities with emergency shelter, food, water, sanitation and hygiene, health and non-food items such as sleeping bags and hygiene kits to respond to the urgent needs of those communities affected.

