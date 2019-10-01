Efforts to stem Sudan cholera epidemic

According to a report by the Sudan Health Ministry on Saturday, a total of 215 cholera cases have been recorded in Blue Nile and Sennar states since August 28 to date, including 13 new cases on Friday and Saturday.

A report presented by the technical committee charged with combating the spread of the cholera epidemic, in the presence of Minister Dr Akram El Tom, reported the registration of five new cases in the Blue Nile yesterday.

These cases are distributed between El Damazin and El Roseires. Sennar recorded eight new cases, including seven in Abu Hajjar district and one case in El Souki on Friday and Saturday.

Minister El Tom called for more effort to intensifying awareness and educational program in all regional areas. Dr Babiker El Magboul, Director of the Department of Emergency Health and Epidemiology, acknowledged the weakness and shortages in environmental health activities.

Dr Mawaheb Gasimallah, Director of the Emergency and Epidemic Response department in Sennar state, stressed that the situation is under control but needs further interventions to strengthen it, especially in the supervision and reinforcement process.

Central Darfur

In Central Darfur, the residents of Bindisi complained about the spread of malaria and diarrhoea, as well as lack of health care and the shortage of medicines.

A source told Radio Dabanga yesterday that Bindisi’s hospital and health centres are receiving about 40 patients daily. They called on the authorities to intervene to contain the disease.