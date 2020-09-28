Education Sudan: Grades 8 exams

Due to COVID19 and resusting school closures, Grade 8 exams were postponed for 12 states: South Darfur, West Kordofan, White Nile, Khartoum, West Darfur, Red Sea, North Darfur, Kassala, Gedarif, South Kordofan, North Kordofan, Blue Nile (the remaining six states held exams as scheduled in March, prior to school closures). The postponed exams took place July 2020. A total of 426,005 students were registered for the exam, of which 418,562 sat the exam. This compares to 440,484 children who were registered in Grade 6 in 2018 and expected to sit the Grade 8 exam in 2020. All exam centers provided informationon sessions to exam facilitators and students on COVID19 prevention measures. To improve student safety during the exams, masks as well as soap and water or hand sanitizer were provided to most children.