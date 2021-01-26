Education Response Overview January – September 2020

OVERVIEW

From January to September 2020, Education Sector partners have been able to reach 1.3 million children (45% girls) with Education in Emergencies interventions. This is despite schools closing March 15, 2020 and remaining closed at the time of publication of this dashboard. While out of school, children have benefited from take-home food rations in lieu of school feeding support they would normally receive while in school. Additionally, significant investments have been made in rehabilitating school infrastructure, including for water and sanitation needs, as well as in teacher training (with a specific focus on COVID-19 training needs). However, most states still require greater support to ensure that vulnerable children will be able to return to safe and protective learning environments when schools do reopen.