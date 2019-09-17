Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in Sudan 2017-2020 - Factsheet

INTRODUCTION

• Sudan sits in north-eastern Africa and is the third-largest country on the continent. With a population of 39 million, the country is constrained by widespread poverty, where 46.5% of the population subsist on less than US$1.25 a day.

• Small holder rainfed farmers and pastoralists (SRFP) are particularly vulnerable, relying on rainfall and traditional practices that are decreasing in productivity, such as grazing in degraded grasslands. Current climate impacts, including erratic rainfall and rising temperatures, are devastating these families.

• UN Environment is helping the government of Sudan to build resilience among SRFPs in the White Nile State. The project’s main approach is ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA), which involves protecting and restoring healthy ecosystems. EbA is proven to be highly costeffective for withstanding extreme weather, and 80% of Sudan’s population directly depend on ecosystem services for their livelihoods.

CLIMATE IMPACTS

• The White Nile State is one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in the country.

Approximately 70% of the population in this area depend on rainfed agriculture and pastoral practices, which are severely threatened by erratic rainfall and rising temperatures.

• Climate impacts have already manifested in declining crop productivity, land degradation, decline in grazing potential, loss of livestock, and human migration in search of jobs. During previous droughts, there has been large-scale human suffering and hunger among SRFPs.

• The Sahara Desert is advancing at a rate of about one mile a year, eliminating grazing land and waterholes. Between 1962-2011, available water resources in Sudan decreased five-fold.

• The ability to deal with the problem is inhibited by poverty and a rapidly growing population.

The high population density in some areas results in a range of social and environmental problems as resources become scarce.