ECHO Factsheet – Sudan – (Last updated 12/09/2022)

Introduction

Sudan is in a continued political gridlock due to a military coup in 2021 and the de facto suspension of the transition to a civilian government.

This situation has led to a drastic reduction in the country’s financial capacity to respond to the growing needs and ensure basic services. There is also a reduced donor base.

Recent political developments have also opened the door for renewed conflict and violence in the periphery, leading to displacement and loss of livelihoods.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has tripled between 2017 and 2022. The EU continues to provide humanitarian aid to support the most vulnerable.

What are the needs?

The number of people requiring assistance has risen for the 5th year to reach 14.3 million (compared to 4.8 million in 2017). It represents 1/3 of the total population.

The growing humanitarian needs in the country are driven by:

a fragile political situation

continued economic decline and inflation

increased insecurity and violence in the periphery

protracted and new displacements

floods, dry spells and disease outbreaks.

Food insecurity is rising and attaining the highest levels in a decade, with a record 11.7 million people (almost 1/4 of the population) facing acute hunger.

Sudan is one of the countries with the highest number of people in the emergency level of food insecurity (IPC4), with 3.1 million people affected.

Over 3 million children under 5 currently suffer from acute malnutrition in Sudan, with an estimated 650,000 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

There are over 3 million internally displaced persons in Sudan, including some recently displaced by tribal clashes.

Sudan currently hosts more than 1.1 million refugees – one of the highest numbers in Africa – and almost all require humanitarian assistance.

About 442,000 internal displacements due to the conflict were reported in 2021, more than 5 times the figure for 2020 and the highest since 2014.

The operating environment for humanitarian organisations is becoming increasingly restrictive. It is undermining the effectiveness and efficiency of programmes and delaying the delivery of assistance and services to those in need.

How are we helping?

In 2022, the EU allocated €69 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan. This funding will provide mainly emergency lifesaving essential services, protection, and health and nutrition assistance.

EU humanitarian aid supports the most vulnerable households – internally displaced, refugee families and host communities – struggling to get enough food.

The EU also contributes to the nutritional treatment and care of children under 5, and pregnant or breastfeeding women across Sudan.

In the last 10 years, the EU has mobilised almost €500 million in lifesaving assistance to people affected by conflict, food shortages and malnutrition, natural hazards or disease outbreaks.

EU humanitarian aid provides communities with health and nutritional care, food assistance, water and sanitation, shelter, protection, and education.

In August 2022, the EU mobilised €29 million in humanitarian assistance to address the current food security crisis aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the European Commission has been providing €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the rollout of vaccination campaigns in countries in Africa with critical humanitarian needs and fragile health systems. This funding includes €2.8 million to support the vaccination campaign in Sudan.

The EU continues to promote the respect of international humanitarian law for unhindered and safe access for humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians.

Last updated: 09/09/2022

Facts & figures

11.7 million people in acute food insecurity (IPC3+)

Over 3 million people are internally displaced (OCHA)

Over 1.1 million refugees, including around 814,000from South Sudan (UNHCR)

Over 3 million acutely malnourished children (UNICEF)

EU humanitarian funding:

€69 million in 2022

Almost €500 million in the last 10 years